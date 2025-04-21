6 Stars Join ‘Ready or Not: Here I Come’ — Including Sarah Michelle Gellar

Here it comes. The sequel to Ready or Not has added six new cast members to join returning star Samara Weaving and new addition Kathryn Newton.

The second movie in the horror-comedy series, entitled Ready or Not: Here I Come has added some familiar faces—including Sarah Michelle Gellar.

Indeed, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star will join the cast of the sequel in an undisclosed major role. (The first film was about a hide-and-seek game regarding a family’s contract with the devil, so maybe the second will feature Gellar playing against type as a vampire? Could be very funny and very on-brand for the series.)

Elijah Wood, Lord of the Rings star, is the other high-profile actor announced to join the cast in today’s new bit of casting news. As previously announced, director duo Radio Silence will return to helm the second film.

Rounding out the cast are Shawn Hatosy (recently seen as Dr. Abbot in HBO’s surprise hit medical drama The Pitt), Nestor Carbonell (LOST), Kevin Durand (seen in Radio Silence’s last movie, Abigail) and legendary horror director David Cronenberg. Yes, you read that correctly—the director of some of the best horror films of all time, like Videodrome and The Fly, is stepping in front of the camera for once.

“We’re thrilled to be returning to the world of Ready or Not with Samara, [director of photography] Brett, [costume designer] Avery and [production designer] Andrew, and so excited to work with this immensely talented cast and the incredible artists across every department joining the Ready or Not family,” said Radio Silence to Variety.

The first Ready or Not cost only $6 million to make but earned $28 million in the U.S. alone, and it ended up being movie studio Searchlight’s highest-grossing release of 2019.

“We’re beyond excited to make another film with the phenomenal Radio Silence. With Ready or Not: Here I Come, we get to go on another ride with the amazing Samara Weaving, mix in awesome new voices and bring audiences a fresh take that’s every bit as twisted and fun as the first one,” said Searchlight Pictures president Matthew Greenfield. “This is for those who’ve been waiting, and those who didn’t see it coming.”

Plot details and release date for Ready or Not: Here I Come are still unknown.