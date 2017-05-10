Walton Goggins Joins Maze Runner: The Death Cure

Now that the third Maze Runner movie is finally entering production, the casting of new characters has officially begun, and the first major name has been added. Walton Goggins, star of The Hateful Eight and Justified, has new boarded The Death Cure.

According to Deadline, Goggins will be playing the role of Lawrence, who the report describes as “An unusual and dangerous character who is part-revolutionary, part anti-christ, and a voice for the voiceless people.”

For those who have read the Maze Runner book series, you will remember Lawrence as a bit of a wild card. He kidnapped many of the main characters, and came off like quite a villain. However, he ended up delivering them to the revolutionary group, The Right Hand.

The Death Cure was supposed to have started production long ago, but was put on an indefinite hiatus following a serious injury to its star. Dylan O’Brien took a fall on the set, and it hospitalized him for some time.

Now, with production ready to resume in South Africa, Maze Runner: The Death Cure is slated for released on February 9, 2018.

Goggins will be fresh off of his turn as the villain in the upcoming Tomb Raider movie, starring Alicia Vikander.

Wes Ball is directing The Death Cure, and T.S. Nowlin penned the script. Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Lee Stollman and Joe Hartwick Jr are producing via Temple Hill Entertainment and Gotham Group.