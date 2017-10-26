Vin Diesel Reunites With ‘Fast & Furious’ Co-Star Jordana Brewster

On the road back to our roots… Family reunited! A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on Oct 25, 2017 at 3:48pm PDT

Vin Diesel and Jordana Brewster, who play siblings in the Fast & Furious franchise, had a family reunion during the filming for the next movie. Diesel posted a photo on Instagram with his co-star on Wednesday.

“On the road back to our roots… Family reunited,” Diesel captioned the photo, which also included director Justin Lin.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: ‘Fast and the Furious’ Hobbs Spin-Off Teaser Trailer Released

Diesel also posted a Facebook Live video from the set, with Brewster stopping by to say hello to his fans. During the video, Diesel confirmed that Lin is directing the new movie, which will serve as Lin’s follow-up to Star Trek Beyond. It is also the ninth film in the Fast & Furious 9, which is scheduled for release on April 19, 2020.

“Justin Lin is so old school, he’s so part of the DNA of the Fast mythology, that while we’re on set today, the one person he wanted to be here immediately, just as he started to feel that sense of Dom, that sense of Toretto, that sense of the Fast and Furious universe and the responsibility of that… he wanted someone who is a part of the brotherhood, when you go past gender,” Diesel said in the video. “He wanted someone very important to be here, and it’s someone you all have been asking for.”

Diesel was also really excited to work with Brewster again.

More: Vin Diesel Shares Throwback Photo of Paul Walker

“This is so exciting…. There’s nobody more Torretto than my sister, Jordana Brewster, who is Mia Torretto,” the actor said. “And those of you who know the franchise know how much of a badass she is.”

Fast 9 will be Lin’s fifth movie in the franchise. He also directed The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006), Fast & Furious (2009), Fast Five (2011) and Fast & Furious 6 (2013.