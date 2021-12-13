Former ‘Twilight’ Stars Want Another Sequel

Several stars of the popular Twilight series are holding out hope for another sequel. Years after The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 2 premiered, many are opening up about their desire to reprise their roles. Kellan Lutz, who starred as Emmett Cullen in the popular vampire phenomenon, spoke about author Stephanie Meyer’s 2020 prequel novel during an appearance at Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo, per Us Weekly. “I mean, I love [Midnight Sun],” he said. “I so wish we could make a movie with that. Emmett has so many more funny lines in that one. It’s awesome.”

He’s not the only one ready to bring fans another film. Ashley Greene, who appeared alongside Lutz during the panel, shared similar sentiments about potentially revisiting her role of Alice Cullen. Lutz then made it known again how much he’s interested in the latest novel, explaining it’s his favorite of all.

Lutz was also joined by co-star Jackson Rathbone during the interview. He was excited about the mini-reunion they had before going on stage and shared some behind-the-scenes moments with his Instagram fans. “Hey everyone, it’s me, Kellan, backstage…we’re here at C2E2 Comic-Con in Chicago and we’re having the best time,” he said in a series of Instagram Stories. “It is such a cool event space here [and] we have a great panel. We love you all and thanks for coming out!”

This isn’t the first time he’s been outspoken about his interest in extending the film franchise. He was one of the first cast members to promote the latest book online. “It’s here it’s finally here @midnightsuntwilightsaga,” Lutz captioned a snap of the book cover last summer. “I love learning more about Emmett while reading this book and Edward’s thoughts! So good!”

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 was released in 2012 to massive success. The film grossed over $829 million worldwide throughout its theatrical run. It’s the highest-grossing film of The Twilight Saga series. The 2008 film grossed over $400 million worldwide.