‘Triple Frontier’: Reviews for Ben Affleck and Charlie Hunnam’s Netflix Movie Are In

The reviews for Ben Affleck and Charlie Hunnam‘s new Netflix movie Triple Frontier are in, and most critics seem to enjoy the film.

Triple Frontier opened in limited theatrical release this week, and will begin streaming on Netflix later this month. It currently holds a Rotten Tomatoes critics score of 72% Fresh.

Renowned film critic Richard Roeper, of the Chicago Sun-Times, has praised the film, saying, “From the direction to the script to the production elements to the performances, Triple Frontier is a first-class ride.”

He also wrote that it “is a visually stunning film, whether we’re in the jungle or the mountains or a helicopter in danger of crashing due to the aggregate weight of the men onboard and the massive bundles of cash tethered to the chopper.”

“When greed runs up against conscience, you’ve got a story. It does in Triple Frontier, and the story of that collision is a violent and thought-provoking one,” added Soren Andersen from the Seattle Times.

In addition to Affleck and Hunnam, Triple Frontier co-stars Oscar Isaac, Garrett Hedlund, and Pedro Pascal. It is co-written and directed by J. C. Chandor, who is most well-known for helming films such as A Most Violent Year and All Is Lost.

The movie is about “a group of former Special Forces operatives [who] reunite to plan a heist in a sparsely populated multi-border zone of South America. For the first time in their prestigious careers these unsung heroes undertake this dangerous mission for self instead of country. But when events take an unexpected turn and threaten to spiral out of control, their skills, their loyalties and their morals are pushed to a breaking point in an epic battle for survival.”

Jordan Ruimy from World of Reel also gave the film high marks, wirtting, “Chandor is a visual master and in Triple Frontier he creates an epic and visceral adventure that’s the kind of action movie that feels like it is part of a bygone Hollywood era, one in which smartly-delivered action spectacles used to be the norm.”

“There’s plenty to like about this film and I’m glad I saw it on the big screen. The ensemble cast and taut script makes this a journey worth taking,” Ruth Maramis from FlixChatter Film Blog said of the movie.

As mentioned, Triple Frontier is playing in select theaters around the United States at this time, and will be available to stream on Netflix beginning March 13.