‘Triple Frontier’: Charlie Hunnam’s Netflix Movie Has Been Watched 52 Million Times

Charlie Hunnam’s Netflix movie Triple Frontier has been watched around 52 million times.

The news was shared by Netflix during their recent shareholders meeting. “Our original films effort built on the momentum from our Q4 blockbuster Bird Box with Triple Frontier, starring Ben Affleck and directed by J.C. Chandor. This action/heist movie has been watched by over 52 million member households in its first four weeks on Netflix,” a statement from Netflix read.

“The Highwaymen (starring Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson as two lawmen that bring Bonnie and Clyde to justice) is on track to being watched by over 40 million member households in its first month,” the statement continued, revealing that one of their other new original films has also garnered big watch numbers.

Brotherhood. Watch #TripleFrontier on Netflix and in select theaters now. pic.twitter.com/2eXqbEsHdp — Triple Frontier (@triplefrontier) March 17, 2019

In addition to Hunnam, Triple Frontier also stars Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, Garrett Hedlund and Pedro Pascal. The five men play old military pals who plan a heist but wind up in a volatile situation after too many things go wrong.

Hunnam recently spoke about the similarities between Triple Frontier and his iconic biker drama Sons of Anarchy, both of which contain strong elements of “brotherhood.”

“I think that I do flourish in the company of men. I’ve come to realize that the sense of tribe or community that I have with my group of friends is one of the pillars of my life,” he shared. “For me to be at my best, I need a group of pals around me — my sort of extended family. In sort of exploring that, I think what J.C. Chandor was exploring in this film are two of the three pillars of self-determination theory — competence and autonomy — which can be bracketed under the banner of purpose and community.”

“Sebastian Junger wrote a really interesting book about military life called Tribe, which is a book that I really admire and have read a couple of times, and had read just prior to reading this script,” Hunnam went on to reveal. “It really resonated that what Sebastian Junger is exploring in Tribe is basically the same thing that J.C. is exploring, which is fundamentally how we categorize or identify some sort of deep meaning for ourselves as individuals. The idea being that purpose and community are two of the central pillars for a successful, fulfilling life.”

Triple Frontier is currently streaming on Netflix.