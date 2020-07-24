✖

The highway to the danger zone is going to be closed for a little while longer. Following Disney's release date shuffle, Paramount also pushed back Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick and the horror movie A Quiet Place Part II. Top Gun: Maverick will once again be a summer movie, while A Quiet Place Part II will finally hit theaters over a year after the film's world premiere.

Top Gun: Maverick is now scheduled to hit theaters on July 2, 2021, reports Variety. The movie's previous release date was Dec. 23. At one point, the movie was going to be released in July 2019 before it was delayed to June 26, 2020. In April, Paramount pushed it to December. Now, the movie is going back to the summer, which seems only fitting since the original Top Gun was a massive success during the summer of 1986.

In Top Gun: Maverick, Cruise returns to play Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, who has been enlisted to train a new generation of young pilots. One of those pilots is Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw (Miles Teller), the son of Nick "Goose" Bradshaw (Anthony Edwards), who died in the original film. The rest of the all-star cast includes Glen Powell, Ed Harris, Jon Hamm, Jennifer Connelly, Val Kilmer, and Lewis Pullman. It was directed by Joseph Kosinski.

A Quiet Place Part II is the follow-up to John Krasinski's low-budget horror hit from 2018, with his wife Emily Blunt returning with Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe. The movie was pushed to Sept. 4, but is now scheduled for April 23, 2021. This is more than a year after critics first saw the film, as the world premiere was in New York on March 8. It was one of the first movies delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic since it was first scheduled to open on March 20.

Paramount also moved around several other films. The next Jackass movie was rescheduled from July 2021 to Sept. 3, 2021, while Sonic the Hedgehog 2 was moved to April 8, 2022. Under the Boardwalk was scheduled for July 22, 2022, and The Tiger's Apprentice was delayed a year, from Feb. 11, 2022 to Feb. 10, 2023.

Disney and Paramount's decisions to move their biggest releases and effectively give up on summer 2020 came after AMC Theatres delayed its opening in response to Warner Bros.' Tenet being delayed as well. AMC was planning to open this month, but the world's largest movie theater chain is now looking at the vague "mid-to-late August" as a reopening date.