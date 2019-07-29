‘Top Gun: Maverick’: Kelly McGillis Breaks Silence Over Not Appearing in 2020 Sequel

Top Gun: Maverick will land in theaters in 2020, but original Top Gun actress Kelly McGillis will not be appearing in the long-awaited sequel, and she has now broken her silence over the news. While speaking to ET, McGillis was asked about the film and whether or not she would attend any promotional events for the movie, to which she replied, “You know what, I don’t know how to answer that because one, it hasn’t happened. Two, if and when it did happen, I would have to assess where I am, what I’m doing, what’s going on … I can’t project what I would or wouldn’t do in the future. I have no idea because I don’t know where I’ll be.”

“Movies are odd things. I don’t really keep in touch with anybody,” she went on to say, then revealing that at the time of her conversation with the outlet she had not yet seen the recently released trailer for the sequel.

“I think I’ve spoken to a couple of people occasionally, but the truth is, movies are very odd work situations because you have a lot of people who come together from all different parts of the world,” McGillis continued.

In Top Gun, the 62-year-old actress played Charlotte “Charlie” Blackwood, the love interest for Tom Cruise’s LT Pete “Maverick” Mitchell. This time around, Jennifer Connelly (A Beautiful Mind) was cast as a new love interest for Maverick.

McGillis has been mostly out of the the spotlight for some time now, which can mostly be attributed to spending more time with her kids, as well as maintaining her sobriety.

“It was very challenging for me to have any kind of sense of self or self-identity or real self-worth other than what I did for a living,” she shared with ET. “And it just — it didn’t become a priority; what became the priority initially was raising my girls and being the best sober parent I could be.”

“I think just my priorities in life changed,” McGillis continued. “It wasn’t like a major decision that I made to leave, it was just that other things became more important. I love acting, I love what I do, I love doing theater, but I don’t know. To me, my relationships to other people became far more important than my relationship to fame.”

“I am a home person. I’m really rooted in my home life … I can’t remember the last time I worked,” she also said. “I feel really blessed that I don’t have to work, you know? But I get the option to work, so I’m really blessed in that way. Not many people get that option later in life, so I feel very lucky.”

Top Gun: Maverick is scheduled to debut on June 26, 2020.