‘Top Gun 2’: Tom Cruise Suits up Again as Maverick

Tom Cruise is suiting up again as Maverick, as seen in newly released photos from the set of the Top Gun sequel.

As reported by TMZ, Cruise was photographed in a flight-suit along with a stunt double, of sorts. The two reportedly did some flying in an actual F-18, with the double manning the controls.

The outlet notes that Cruise and the fighter pilot took the plane out for a spin and had to make an unexpected landing in Nevada due to a “flap caution” warning, which is described as being similar to an automobile’s check engine light.

After exchanging pleasantries with some fans on the base where they landed, Cruise and the pilot hopped on another plane back to California.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout Top Gun

It does seem unlikely, however, as Chron.com notes that the military requires pilots to commit to roughly a decade of service to become a fighter pilot, and the time it takes to complete the required classes takes months on end.

While it was recently announced that Top Gun: Maverick will be released one year later than initially scheduled, it still seems highly unlikely that Cruise could dedicate the time required just to do the flying himself. Getting a helicopter license only takes roughly 40 hours of flight time.

In addition to Cruise, the new film will also feature Miles Teller, Val Kilmer, Jennifer Connelly, Glen Powell, Jon Hamm, and Ed Harris.

It will reportedly revolve around Cruise’s Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell training Teller’s Bradley Bradshaw who is a pilot trainee as well as the son of Maverick’s late partner Nick “Goose” Bradshaw (played by Anthony Edwards in the original film).

Aside from Cruise, Kilmer appears to be the only other star of the original film returning for the sequel.

Top Gun: Maverick will be released on June 26, 2020.

