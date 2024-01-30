Tika Sumpter Has 'Wicked' Response to Question About 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' (Exclusive)

Tika Sumpter is staying busy as she is currently starring in the new film The Underdoggs and is set to appear in the highly anticipated Sonic the Hedgehog 3. But what can fans expect from the newest movie in the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise? PopCulture.com spoke to Sumpter about Sonic the Hedgehog 3, but she's not giving anything away ahead of the premiere date.

"You'll have to wait and find out, in my wicked witch laugh," Sumpter told PopCulture when asked about the film. "Yeah, that's what I'll say." Sumpter starred in Sonic the Hedgehog and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 with James Marsden. They were two of the few live-action cast members, as Sonic and his friends are animated. Ben Schwartz voices Sonic, while Colleen O'Shaughnessy and Idris Elba voice Tails and Knuckles, respectively. Details of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 have not been revealed, but Shadow the Hedgehog is set to appear based on the mid-credits scene in the second film.

(Photo: Paramount Pictures)

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is set to premiere in theatres on Dec. 20. In a 2022 interview with Screen Rant, director Jeff Fowler talked about the future of the franchise. "The character has been around for 30 years. 30 years of games, of animated series, of comic books," he said. "There's so much great material out there. I think seeing the way people have responded to bringing in Tails and Knuckles, there's just so many more characters out there to pull from. It's a wonderful sandbox; it's an embarrassment of riches. There's so many more stories that can be told in this universe, so it's incredibly exciting."

The first two Sonic the Hedgehog films have been a success for Paramount Pictures. Sonic the Hedgehog, which was released in 2020, made nearly $320 million worldwide at the box office. Sonic the Hedgehog 2, which was released in 2022 grossed over $405 million worldwide and was nominated for multiple awards.

While fans wait for the new Sonic the Hedgehog film, they can watch Sumpter in The Underdoggs with Snoop Dogg. "Snoop is one of the kindest, most culturally-threaded person ever. It's weird 'cause certain people have really bad attitudes, and Snoop could have a bad attitude if he wanted to. He doesn't," Sumpter told PopCulture about Snoop. "He's just a really kind, easy person to be around and just so honest and funny, so he always makes it easy to be around him. Whether you're having a drink or you're hanging out and just talking about nothing, the world, whatever, he's just a really good person, a good human."