This Vin Diesel And Paul Walker Throwback Photo Is All The Feels

In ramping up to their big Movie and TV Awards show tonight, MTV posted a series of throwback pics and this one they put up of Vin Diesel And Paul Walker will make you nostalgic and emotional.

The pic is from 2002, which is when The Fast & the Furious took home the MTV Movie award for Best On-Screen Team, beating out the casts of Ocean’s 11, Rush Hour 2, Shrek, and Zoolander.

The guys would go on to win the award again on 2014 for Fast & Furious 6, only this time the award title changed to Best On-Screen Duo.

In 2015, Furious 7 was nominated for Best Ensemble Cast but lost to the ladies of Pitch Perfect 2.

Later that year is when Paul Walker suffered the fatal car accident that took his life.

At this year’s MTV Movie and TV Awards, the Diesel, along with fellow Fast/Furious co-stars Tyrese Gibson and Jordana Brewster accepted the MTV Generation Award, and Vin made sure to acknowledge their fallen friend.

He said, “…this multicultural franchise where it didn’t matter what color your skin was or what country you’re from, when you’re family, you’re family. And I could never stand on this stage and talk about Fast & Furious without giving love to my brother Pablo. Our brother Pablo. We hope you’re proud.”

