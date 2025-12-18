There’s 1 More Chance to Watch ‘I’ll Be Home for Christmas’ on TV This Year

Fans of the Jonathan Taylor Thomas-led Christmas movie I’ll Be Home for Christmas have one more shot this year to catch the Disney holiday flick on Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas.

The 1998 Christmas comedy airs for the last time in 2025 on Christmas Eve, kicking off at 12 a.m. as Freeform ushers in Christmas Day.

(disney)

I’ll Be Home for Christmas follows California college student Jake Wilkinson (Thomas) on an epic trek from his campus in Los Angeles to his family’s home in New York for Christmas — a deal that’s sweetened with the promise of his father’s Porsche if he can make it in time for Christmas dinner.

In addition to Thomas, the movie stars Jessica Biel as Jake’s girlfriend Allie, Adam LaVorgna as Jake’s rival Eddie, Sean O’Bryan as police officer Max, and Gary Cole as Jake’s father.

Keep reading for the full Christmas Eve and Christmas Day schedule for Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas:

Wednesday, Dec. 24 – Christmas Eve

7:00 a.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

10:30 a.m. – Disney’s Prep & Landing

11:00 a.m. – The Santa Clause

1:05 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

3:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

5:35 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

8:15 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

9:20 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman

9:55 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

12:00 a.m. – I’ll Be Home for Christmas (1998)

Thursday, Dec. 25 – Christmas Day

7:00 a.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

10:30 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

11:00 a.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

12:00 p.m. – Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade (2025)

2:00 p.m. – Toy Story That Time Forgot

2:30 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

4:30 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman

5:00 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

6:00 p.m. – Home Alone

8:25 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 a.m. – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)