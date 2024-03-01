'The Strangers: Chapter 1' Debuts Terrifying First Trailer

The Strangers: Chapter 1, a new beginning for the hit horror franchise, is coming to theatres this spring. Now, we have our first good look at the fright-filled prequel flick, as Lionsgate has debuted a terrifying new trailer for the film. Check it out below!

"After their car breaks down in an eerie small town, a young couple (Madelaine Petsch and Froy Gutierrez) are forced to spend the night in a remote cabin. Panic ensues as they are terrorized by three masked strangers who strike with no mercy and seemingly no motive in The Strangers: Chapter 1, the chilling first entry of this upcoming horror feature film series." In addition to Petsch and Gutierrez, the film co-stars Rachel Shenton, Gabriel Basso, Ema Horvath, and Ella Bruccoleri.

The Strangers: Chapter 1 is directed by Renny Harlin, who is well-known for helming movies like A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master, Die Hard 2, Cliffhanger, The Long Kiss Goodnight, and Deep Blue Sea. The film was written by Alan R. Cohen and Alan Freedland, from a story by Bryan Bertino.

Released in 2008, The Strangers was written and directed by Bertino. It stars Liv Tyler and Scott Speedman as a couple tormented by masked intruders after returning home from a wedding reception. The film was a massive success, earning $82.4 million at the box office on a budget of $9 million. A decade later, in 2018, a sequel was released, The Strangers: Prey at Night. It was directed by Johannes Roberts from a script by Bertino and Ben Ketai.

The Strangers: Chapter 1 will be available in theaters nationwide on May 17, 2024.