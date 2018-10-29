Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Teases Idris Elba’s Villainous Role in ‘Fast & Furious’ Spinoff With New Photo

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is teasing Idris Elba‘s villainous role in the new Fast & Furious spinoff film, Hobbs & Shaw, with a brand new photo.

In the photo shared to Instagram, Elba can been seen leading a team of armed operatives while a body lies on the floor behind him.

“I learned a long time ago (when I was a very sinful eyebrow raising villainous man in the crazy world of pro wrestling [winky face emoticon] that heroes are only as great as their greatest villains,” Johnson wrote in the post’s caption.

“A pleasure to introduce the man himself [Idris Elba] we brought in to our Fast & Furious franchise to wreak havoc, hell and mayhem on our heroes HOBBS & SHAW,” he added.

Johnson then went on to share some details about Elba’s character, who will be a foe to Johnson’s Luke Hobbs and Jason Statham‘s Deckard Shaw.

“The name: BRIXTON. The record: UNDEFEATED. The promise: SHOWDOWN OF ALL SHOWDOWNS,” Johnson shared.

“So cool having my brother [Idris Elba] come and play in our sandbox,” he continued. “This one’s been years in the making!! As I always say, we either gonna get along or we gonna get it on… and f— getting along.”

The photo featuring Elba and his team is notable because it appears to be the same setting as the first photo from the film that Johnson released, which features his and Statham’s characters appearing to be locked in a heated debate.

There’s no word at this time on how the two are connected, but it’s possible that this reflects Elba’s Brixton — described as “an international terrorist leader and a criminal mastermind” — breaking up whatever “party” the two were having.

Elba shared the new photo on his Instagram account as well, and commented on his excitement over joining the franchise.

“Excited to wreak havoc, hell and mayhem on [Johnson] and [Statham] in [Hobbs & Shaw] as one of the most badass villains the Fast & Furious franchise has ever seen,” he wrote. “Feels amazing to be working with [Johnson] and [Statham] and to be joining the Fast & Furious family.”

Hobbs & Shaw is directed by David Leitch (Deadpool 2, Atomic Blonde), and was written by Chris Morgan (Furious 7, The Fate of the Furious).

In addition to Johnson, Statham, and Elba, it also stars Vanessa Kirby (The Crown, Mission: Impossible – Fallout) as Deckard’s sister who is an MI5 agent, and Eddie Marsan (Deadpool 2, Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows).

Hobbs and Shaw is scheduled to be released Aug. 2, 2019.