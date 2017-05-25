The Mummy’s London Premiere Canceled After Manchester Attack

In the wake of the Manchester terrorist attack, the movie industry has decided to cancel some of their upcoming premieres. That now includes Universal’s The Mummy.

The film was set to premiere on June 1st, but the studio announced that they are canceling it in respect to recent events in the UK (via Deadline), and released this statement.

“All of us at Universal have been devastated by the terror attack in Manchester and continue to stand with the community and country as it recovers. Out of respect to those affected by this tragedy we have decided not to move forward with the London premiere for The Mummy scheduled to take place next week.”

Warner Bros. recently canceled the UK premiere of Wonder Woman as well, as the city is still reeling from the recent suicide bombing that took place outside of an Ariana Grande concert. It left 22 people dead and 64 injured, and troops have recently been dispatched as the alert level remains high. Thoughts are with the families and friends of those affected by the attack at this time.

As for The Mummy, you can find the official description of the movie and the Dark Universe it takes place in below.

At its organizing principle, Dark Universe films are connected by a mysterious multi-national organization known as Prodigium.Led by the enigmatic and brilliant Dr. Henry Jekyll, Prodigium’s mission is to track, study and—when necessary—destroy evil embodied in the form of monsters in our world.Working outside the aegis of any government, and with practices concealed by millennia of secrecy, Prodigium protects the public from knowledge of the evil that exists just beyond the thin membrane of civilized society…and will go to any length to contain it.

From the sweeping sands of the Middle East through hidden labyrinths under modern-day London, The Mummy brings a surprising intensity and balance of wonder and thrills in an imaginative new take that ushers in a new world of gods and monsters.

Tom Cruise is joined by a cast including Annabelle Wallis (upcoming King Arthur, television’s Peaky Blinders), Jake Johnson (Jurassic World), Courtney B. Vance (TV’s American Crime Story: The People V. O.J. Simpson), Sofia Boutella (Star Trek Beyond ), and Oscar® winner Russell Crowe (Gladiator).

The creative team on this action-adventure event is led by director/producer Alex Kurtzman and producer Chris Morgan, who have been instrumental in growing some of the most successful franchises of the past several years—with Kurtzman writing or producing entries in the Transformers, Star Trek, and Mission: Impossible series, and Morgan being the narrative engineer of the Fast & Furious saga as it has experienced explosive growth from its third chapter on. Sean Daniel, who produced the most recent Mummy trilogy, produces alongside Kurtzman and Morgan.

The Mummy opens in theaters June 9, 2017.

