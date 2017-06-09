What Tom Cruise’s ‘The Mummy’ Took From The Original Film

WARNING: Spoilers Ahead For The Mummy! Read at your own risk.

The newest iteration of The Mummy hits theaters this weekend, but it’s a story that fans have seen on multiple occasions. Many will recall the version of the film that was released in 1999, starring Brendan Frasier.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While that version is the one that most resembles the 2017 take, the original Mummy film was released 85 years ago. The Boris Karloff-starring film was much simpler than the version being released this year, as it simply told the story of a resurrected Pharaoh trying to get the love of his life back.

You may not think that the new Mummy took anything from the original, but that isn’t the case. There’s one major plot point that was carried over from 1932, and adjusted to fit the modernized story.

In the original film, Imhotep woke up in the present, looking for his queen. Obviously, as you’d imagine, she’d been dead quite a while. The mummy does happen upon a modern woman that resembles his dearly departed, and he uses his ancient talents to try and transform the woman into his bride.

Fast-forward to 2017, and that’s essentially plot of this new film. When you take away all of the prophecies and world-building, it’s about the a woman trying to unleash her true love. This mummy wanted to put the power of a god into the man she loved, so they could rule the world together. When she was brought back to life in modern day, she locked onto Tom Cruise‘s character and tried to do the same thing.

As far as similarities go, that plot about the only thing the new film took from the original.

If you’re considering checking out The Mummy in theaters, check out our official review before you go!

Up Next: The Mummy Ending Explained