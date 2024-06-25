'The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare': Go Behind the Scenes with Director Guy Ritchie (Exclusive Clip)

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is now available to rent or own on PVOD, and is on sale on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD home video. With the home release comes some special features, including a behind-the-scenes look at Guy Ritchie's style as a director. We have an exclusive clip above showing how Ritchie made this historical war movie fun to work on.

As you can see Ritchie was very hands-on while directing The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, and he asked quite a lot of star Eiza González in terms of dialects and accents. The actress admitted that she would normally be pretty nervous about all this work, but Ritchie managed to make her feel confident about it. Clips showed him coaching her from a hard "no" to a full-on singing scene.

There were also clips of Ritchie joking around with other cast members, and even improvising lines with Henry Cavill between takes. He kept the energy up on what could have been a pretty serious set – The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is about a real-life secret agency created by Winston Churchill during World War II. It is based on the book Churchill's Secret Warriors: The Explosive True Story of the Special Forces Desperadoes of WWII by Damien Lewis.

The movie is an action comedy set in late 1941, following this special forces team on a top-secret sabotage mission meant to disrupt the Nazi forces' supply chain. Cavill plays commander Gus March-Phillipps while González plays special agent Marjorie Stewart. The rest of the team is played by Alan Ritchson, Henry Golding, Alex Pettyfer, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Babs Olusanmokun, Cary Elwes and Freddie Fox. Fox plays a young Ian Fleming, who would go on to use his experiences with this team to inspire his James Bond novels.

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare came to PVOD services on June 18, where you can rent or purchase it digitally. On Tuesday, June 25, hard copies of the movie went on sale as well. There is a DVD version and a Blu-ray combo pack, but die-hard collectors will want to turn to Amazon for an exclusive Steelbook featuring new art from the movie. That combo pack starts at $39.99 at the time of this writing. The movie is also still playing in many theaters across the U.S.