‘The Lion King’ Fans Weigh in on Upcoming Remake Trailer

The first trailer for the upcoming remake of Disney’s live-action take on The Lion King has finally arrived after months of anticipation, but it seems to already be dividing fans.

With James Earl Jones narrating the trailer and reprising his role as Mufasa, the CGI-driven remake of the classic 1994 animated film is slated for a July 19, 2019 release and features an all-star cast, including the likes of Donald Glover as adult Simba and Beyoncé Knowles as adult Nala.

But the star power might not be enough for fans of the beloved film, especially since there is nothing incredibly “live-action” about it as several fans have noted online. While the clips only offer a look at the original story with its opening sequence of the familiar African plains as the sun rises and Rafiki proudly displays the cub to the first few bars of “Circle of Life,” the teaser doesn’t offer a look at both Glover and Knowles’ characters.

Instead, audiences got a little nostalgic tease ahead of its summer release, that was not one bit impressive to a solid bunch on Twitter.

“That ‘Lion King’ remake trailer is laughably bad in my opinion,” one user wrote. “I skipped the Beauty and the Beast remake and definitely boycotting any future ones. When it comes to live action stick to Broadway.”

That “Lion King” remake trailer is laughably bad in my opinion. CG looks awful. I skipped the Beauty and the Beast remake and definitely boycotting any future ones. When it comes to live action stick to Broadway. pic.twitter.com/mxNQ2IPDLZ — NathanDrake (@NathanD95473252) November 23, 2018

The Lion King cgi extravaganza with an overall awful cast? Who in the hell wanted this? Somebody needs to be strung up by their tender bits for this garbage. — Joshua Brown (@gamesjunkie42) November 23, 2018

The teaser trailer for Aladdin looks so much better than the lion king trailer. Im not hyped for this movie at all. Beyonce as Nala is a big no for me… I like her music but not as a voice actor… And for the animals… cgi is awful… I didnt like the jungle book live action — Linda Forssén (@LAADYLINDA) November 23, 2018

Is it just me or does anyone else think the CGI in these Disney remakes is going to age horribly? Don’t get me wrong, the new Lion King looks impressively detailed but we’re definitely knee-deep in the uncanny valley. Beast from Beauty & the Beast looked awful from day one. — Lux Noctis (@TheLuxNoctis) November 23, 2018

However, there was some excitement about the trailer from a few fans who were intrigued by the CGI and looking forward to seeing how the cartoon translates to the big screen, more than 20 years later.

“I had a big smile during the whole trailer, The Lion King is my favorite disney movie and one of my fav movies ever, i loved the jungle book from the same director, it was visually amazing so i can’t wait to see this new incredible project,” one user wrote.

The Lion King 2019 teaser trailer is out and I can’t wait to cry my lungs out next July. GET HYPE PEOPLE AAAAA — feeling hyped — That Big Boned Nerd (@iamsrestha) November 23, 2018

i had a big smile during the whole trailer, The Lion King is my favorite disney movie and one of my fav movies ever, i loved the jungle book from the same director, it was visually amazing so i can’t wait to see this new incredible project SIMBA ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/7xnWpka4Q7 — Michelle WilliamsFan (@mwfanofficial) November 23, 2018

The lion king trailer is so beautiful 😢 I can’t wait to see the movie — Paulyn (@PauTheMosFine) November 23, 2018

The trailer of The Lion King hit me right in the feels. I love the animated so much, I can’t wait to see the live action!!! (I know I am gonna cry but idc lol) — moonchild (@_neooen_) November 23, 2018

The new Lion King trailer was released just weeks after Disney shared its two live-action trailers for Aladdin and Dumbo.

The Lion King also includes the voices of Chiwetel Ejiofor (Scar), Billy Eichner (Timon), Seth Rogen (Pumbaa), just to name a few. The Disney remake releases in theatres next summer, July 19, 2019.