Acclaimed Movie Director Dies of Cancer: Shaji N. Karun Was 73

Indian director and cinematographer Shaji N. Karun has died. He was 73.

Karun passed away at his home in Thiruvananthapuram on April 28 after a lengthy battle with cancer.

The director was known for revolutionizing Indian cinema with his dazzling visuals and potent storytelling, and is one of the only directors from the country to have a film spotlighted at the Cannes Film Festival.

He started his career at the Film and Television Institute of India in 1975, before collaborating with famous auteurs like G. Aravindan and K.G. George on films like Esthappan, Lekhayude Maranam: Oru Flashback, and Thampu.

His first film behind the camera, 1988’s tragedy-drama Piravi (which means ‘The Birth’ in English), garnered international acclaim and received the Camera d’Or award at the 1989 Cannes Film Festival. It also won India’s National Film Award for Best Director.

The director’s next two films, 1994’s Swaham and 1999’s Vanaprastham, were also highly rated across the globe. Swaham was the last Indian film selected for competition at Cannes until Payal Kapadia’s film All We Imagine As Light made the festival last year—a gap of over 30 years.

Karun’s final film Oolu (which translates to ‘She’ in English) was released in 2018 to critical acclaim.

He is survived by his two sons.