Another Hit ’90s Horror Movie Is Being Rebooted

A beloved slasher film from the late nineties is getting refreshed for the social media generation. Sony’s genre division Screen Gems has initiated early development on a contemporary version of 1998’s Urban Legend, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The studio has recruited writer Shanrah Wakefield to craft the screenplay, while established horror producer Gary Dauberman, whose video game adaptation Until Dawn recently premiered, will produce through his Coin Operated banner. Neal Moritz, who helped bring the original to theaters, is reportedly in discussions to return as producer for this new iteration, the outlet notes.

The original Urban Legend, directed by Jamie Blanks and written by Sylvio Horta, centered on a series of murders at a New England university campus where the killer’s methods mimicked popular urban myths from that era. These included gruesome scenarios like deaths from mixing Pop Rocks candy with carbonated beverages or highway pursuits initiated after flashing headlights at another vehicle.

Though specific plot elements remain under wraps, insiders suggest the new version will explore how urban legends manifest and spread in our current digital landscape. This modern approach makes sense given how contemporary myths can now virally propagate through social media platforms at unprecedented speeds.

The 1998 release featured an impressive ensemble of rising stars who would later achieve significant fame, including Jared Leto, Joshua Jackson, Michael Rosenbaum, Alicia Witt, Rebecca Gayheart, and Tara Reid. Horror icons Robert Englund (Freddy Krueger from A Nightmare on Elm Street) and Brad Dourif (The Lord of the Rings) also appeared in supporting roles.

Despite receiving generally unfavorable reviews from critics (30% on Rotten Tomatoes), the original film performed impressively at the box office, generating over $70 million globally from a modest $14 million production budget. This commercial success spawned two sequels, though neither achieved the cultural impact of the original.

The involvement of Dauberman brings significant horror credentials to the project. His resume includes writing and producing roles on major franchise entries like It, Annabelle, and The Nun. His Coin Operated production company currently maintains a first-look agreement with Screen Gems/Sony, The Hollywood Reporter states.

This announcement joins the ongoing trend of studios revitalizing popular horror properties from previous decades, attempting to introduce these concepts to new audiences while capitalizing on established brand recognition and nostalgia from existing fans. For viewers interested in revisiting the original before this new interpretation arrives, Urban Legend is currently available for streaming on Netflix.