‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ Fans Just Got Exciting News

Audiences all over America will soon be doing the time warp again—this time on the big screen.

A new 4K restoration of beloved cult classic musical The Rocky Horror Picture Show has been completed, and will be released in theaters all across America to celebrate the film’s 50th anniversary.

The brand-new version of the film has been painstakingly restored over 10 months of work from the team at Walt Disney Restoration.

The restoration will present the film in higher definition for the first time, with each frame presented in “unprecented clarity and vibrancy,” according to Kevin Schaeffer, Disney’s Director of Restoration and Library Management. He told Deadline that it was “a privilege to help preserve the legacy of a film that has meant so much to so many.”

“Bringing The Rocky Horror Picture Show to life in 4K allows us to honor its bold, genre-defying spirit and ensure that audiences – both longtime fans and first-time viewers – can experience it as it was originally intended, with stunning picture and sound,” Schaeffer said.

The gender-bending, time-warping, off-the-wall musical was released in 1975, and is still shown at independent theaters all across the globe to this day. Starring Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon, Barry Bostwick, and many other major names, it is the longest-running theatrical release in the history of cinema. Often, theaters today will present the film with a “shadow cast”—meaning local actors dress up as the characters on screen and perform the musical numbers from the film while the movie plays in the background.

There is currently no date for the re-release of Rocky Horror, but there are two obvious choices. The film is considered a Halloween classic, so it’s likely that Disney could choose to release the new version of the film in October. The film’s original release date in the U.K. was in August, so it’s also possible that Disney could opt for a late-summer date. Either way, fans of the musical will get to see the film like never before.