‘The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part’ Features a Secret Bruce Willis Cameo

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part hits theaters on Feb. 8, and Warner Bros. has revealed another member of its all-star cast.

In the full cast list released by Warner Bros. on Thursday, Bruce Willis is listed as a cast member. However, he will not be playing a Lego-version of one of his famous characters or even an unexpected pop culture favorite. Instead, the 63-year-old actor will voicing a fictional version of himself.

That’s right, Bruce Willis will play Bruce Willis.

Willis’ presence has not been noted in any trailers, still or other other press materials until now.

Aside from Willis, two other celebrities will voice Lego version of themselves: Seattle SuperSonics legend Gary Payton and WNBA great Sheryl Swoopes.

No details of how Willis, Payton and Swoopes will fit into the plot of The Lego Movie 2 have been released as of press time.

The trio will join an all-star cast of talent already announced for the Mike-Mitchell-directed film. Chris Pratt is reprising his lead role as Emmet Brickowski and will also voice new character Rex Dangervest. Elizabeth Banks will return as Lucy/Wyldstyle, and Will Arnett will return as Batman. Other cast members include: Tiffany Haddish, Stephanie Beatriz, Charlie Day, Nick Offerman, Channing Tatum, Jonah Hill and Jason Momoa.

This will be Willis’ second role in a major motion picture in 2019. He stars in current box office leader Glass as David Dunn, the same super-powered character he played in 2000’s Unbreakable. That movie reunites Willis with director M. Night Shyamalan, who recently opened up about his glowing experiences working with him through the years.

“Our chemistry is so good and we believe in each other so much,” Shyamalan told the news agency TASS. “He was my hero. As a kid I had a Die Hard poster up on my wall forever. And when I was writing The Sixth Sense and there was this Die Hard poster, I thought, ‘What about that guy? He could play it’. He is from New Jersey, he grew up basically 30 minutes from where I live, so we were always from the same part of the world. He a ‘guys’ guy’ too, so all that vibe works really well against formalism of how I like to shoot so it was really nice to do it again with Bruce.

“I owe him a lot, I owe him my career really, to be honest. No kid, who’s 24-25 years old writes a movie and has a superstar say yes and then lets them make it exactly the way that they want to make it. And I had all these crazy theories about making movies, and he let me do all of it.”

Preview screenings of The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part begin on Saturday night. Its full release will begin on Feb. 8.

Photo Credit: Dia Dipasupil/WireImage