‘The King’s Man’ Arrives on Home Video With Ultimate Collectors Edition Featuring Behind-the-Scenes Documentary

The King’s Man on home video with an Ultimate Collectors Edition that features an in-depth behind-the-scenes documentary. Fans can now bring home the film on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD, as well as a digital release from online retailers. Among the exciting special features available on the Ultimate Collectors Edition is a six-part making-of documentary titled The King’s Man: The Great Game Begins Documentary, which provides behind-the-scenes details on the story, cast, and scoring.

The King’s Man is the third film in the Kingsman franchise and is a prequel to the first two films. It stars Ralph Fiennes as Orlando Oxford, a British aristocrat who is also the leader of a secrete spy network. When WWII begins, Oxford is forced back into service, working with his team to take down Grigori Rasputin and the shadowy cabal he works with. The film also stars Charles Dance, Gemma Arterton, Djimon Hounsou, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, and Daniel Brühl. It was directed by Matthew Vaughn — who directed the other Kingsman films — from a script he wrote with Karl Gajdusek.

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/KingsmanMovie/status/1496152811242885120?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

In a December interview with Screen Rant, Vaughn opened up about how the film came to be and offered some insight into its origins. “Well, the actual plot in the story was in Kingsman [The Secret Service] when Harry (Colin Firth) is explaining to Eggsy (Taron Egerton) who they are, why they were founded and when, blah, blah, blah. That was already written in stone. I actually re-watched a movie called The Man Who Would Be King, and I loved it. I forgot how much I loved it. And I remember how much I loved it as a kid. I sort of made a joke saying, ‘We should make The Man Who Would Be Kingsman.’ And then I went, ‘hold on, there’s something in there.’”

He continued, “Then, I just got obsessed with going well, ‘Hey, maybe I can get away with doing a big period, epic war drama and just say The Man Who Would Be Kingsman,’ and everyone in Hollywood would go, ‘Oh, very exciting.’ And then watch and go, ‘What the f— has he gone and done?’ So that was sort of how it started. Once I saw the movie and we started writing it…Creativity, it’s hard to explain. Why did you do something? Apart from that, you wanted to. I just wanted to do it. I just felt it was the itch that needed to be scratched and we scratched away.” The King’s Man is now available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD.