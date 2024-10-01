'Pulp Fiction' Celebrates 30th Anniversary With 35MM Theater Showings and 4K Ultra Collector's Edition

Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, and cinephiles are getting two big ways to mark the monumental occasion. It's been announced that Pulp Fiction will return to a small handful of theaters in glorious 35mm format, and will also be available to own in a new 4K Ultra Collector's Edition on Dec. 3, from Paramount Home Entertainment.

In 1994, writer-director Quentin Tarantino blew away audiences and critics with his brazenly brilliant tribute to hard-crime capers, Pulp Fiction. 30 years later, the acclaimed and award-winning film continues to thrill new generations of fans with its infinitely quotable dialogue, superb cast, ingenious plot, and chart-topping soundtrack.



Hailed for its "combination of gorgeous dialogue, genre-literacy, guns, and gore" (Times UK) as well as its "smart, offbeat, strangely sexy cast" (Chicago Tribune), Pulp Fiction became a cultural phenomenon that redefined cinema. The Miramax film took home the Cannes Film Festival Palme d'Or, the Independent Spirit Award for Best Feature, the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay, and dozens of additional awards. The star-studded cast includes John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson, Uma Thurman, Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth, Amanda Plummer, Maria de Medeiros, Ving Rhames, Eric Stoltz, Rosanna Arquette, Christopher Walken, and Bruce Willis.

(Photo: Paramount Home Entertainment)

Pulp Fiction will be presented on both 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray in a new Limited-Edition set that also includes extensive legacy bonus content and access to a Digital copy of the film in a collectible premium slipcase, a new slipcover with pop-up artwork, lobby card reproductions, photography select sheet, and decals.

Fans interested in checking out a 35MM screening should check their local listings at the below theaters:

Vista (Los Angeles) 10/4 – 10/10

Music Box (IL) 10/6, 10/8, 10/10

Artcraft (IN) 10/6, 10/9

Coolidge (MA) 10/6, 10/9

Alamo South Lamar (TX) 10/1, 10/2

Trylon (MN) 10/3, 10/5, 10/6

Metrograph (NY) 10/4, 10/5, 10/6

Hollywood (OR) 10/10

Plaza (GA) 10/6, 10/7, 10/10