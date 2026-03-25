50 Shows and Movies Leaving Netflix in April 2026

Netflix is giving the ax to several dozen shows and movies throughout the month of April. Fans of James Bond will be sorely disappointed, as 20 — yes, 20 — 007 films will leave the platform come April 21.

Other popular hits, like Best in Show, Misery, Pitch Perfect and Cheaper by the Dozen, will also be exiting the streaming platform.

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It’s not all bad news in April, however. Netflix is adding 97 shows and movies for your viewing pleasure, including new seasons of several highly-anticipated original series. Check out the full list of what’s coming to Netflix in April 2026 here.

Continue reading to see the full list and exit dates for titles leaving Netflix in April 2026.

Leaving Netflix April 1, 2026

The American President

Best in Show

Best in Show

Big Momma’s House

Big Momma’s House 2

The Bucket List

Cheaper by the Dozen

Cheaper by the Dozen 2

Crazy, Stupid, Love.

District 9

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Ford v. Ferrari

Free Solo

Friends with Benefits

Ghosts of Mississippi

Kicking & Screaming

Man on Fire

Misery

Molly’s Game

Only the Brave

Pineapple Express

Pitch Perfect

Pitch Perfect 2

Rio

Rio 2

Rumor Has It…

Zero Dark Thirty

Leaving Netflix April 7, 2026

Queen of the South: Seasons 1-5

Leaving Netflix April 16, 2026

Van Helsing: Seasons 1-5

Leaving Netflix April 17, 2026

Black Sails: Seasons 1-4

Leaving Netflix April 21, 2026

Casino Royale

Diamonds Are Forever

Die Another Day

Dr. No

For Your Eyes Only

From Russia with Love

GoldenEye

Goldfinger

The Man with the Golden Gun

Never Say Never Again

No Time to Die

Octopussy

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

Quantum of Solace

Skyfall

Spectre

The Spy Who Loved Me

Tomorrow Never Dies

The World Is Not Enough

You Only Live Twice