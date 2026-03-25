50 Shows and Movies Leaving Netflix in April 2026

Netflix is giving the ax to several dozen shows and movies throughout the month of April. Fans of James Bond will be sorely disappointed, as 20 — yes, 20 — 007 films will leave the platform come April 21.
Other popular hits, like Best in Show, Misery, Pitch Perfect and Cheaper by the Dozen, will also be exiting the streaming platform.
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It’s not all bad news in April, however. Netflix is adding 97 shows and movies for your viewing pleasure, including new seasons of several highly-anticipated original series. Check out the full list of what’s coming to Netflix in April 2026 here.
Continue reading to see the full list and exit dates for titles leaving Netflix in April 2026.
Leaving Netflix April 1, 2026
The American President
Best in Show
Best in Show
Big Momma’s House
Big Momma’s House 2
The Bucket List
Cheaper by the Dozen
Cheaper by the Dozen 2
Crazy, Stupid, Love.
District 9
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
Ford v. Ferrari
Free Solo
Friends with Benefits
Ghosts of Mississippi
Kicking & Screaming
Man on Fire
Misery
Molly’s Game
Only the Brave
Pineapple Express
Pitch Perfect
Pitch Perfect 2
Rio
Rio 2
Rumor Has It…
Zero Dark Thirty
Leaving Netflix April 7, 2026
Queen of the South: Seasons 1-5
Leaving Netflix April 16, 2026
Van Helsing: Seasons 1-5
Leaving Netflix April 17, 2026
Black Sails: Seasons 1-4
Leaving Netflix April 21, 2026
Casino Royale
Diamonds Are Forever
Die Another Day
Dr. No
For Your Eyes Only
From Russia with Love
GoldenEye
Goldfinger
The Man with the Golden Gun
Never Say Never Again
No Time to Die
Octopussy
On Her Majesty’s Secret Service
Quantum of Solace
Skyfall
Spectre
The Spy Who Loved Me
Tomorrow Never Dies
The World Is Not Enough
You Only Live Twice