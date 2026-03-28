It seems than many younger viewers are flocking to Netflix as schools pause for “spring break” around the U.S.

Two family-friendly hits have entered the Netflix film chart, but they still couldn’t take down a 2025 comedy fresh from movie theaters.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Continue on to see the Netflix top movie list as it currently stands on Saturday (March 28, 2026). Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about them.

3. Minions: The Rise of Gru

Play video

Official Synopsis: “As a 12-year-old boy in 1970s suburbia, Gru plots to take over the world from his basement. When the infamous supervillain group, the Vicious 6, ousts their leader, Gru attempts to join their ranks but soon finds himself their mortal enemy. With Gru on the run, the Minions attempt to learn martial arts to help save him, and Gru discovers that even bad guys need a little help from their friends.”

2. The Bad Guys 2

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Everyone’s favorite felons are back, and this time, they’ve got company. In this action-packed chapter from DreamWorks Animation’s acclaimed comedy smash about a crackerjack crew of animal outlaws, the now-reformed Bad Guys are trying (very, very hard) to be good—but get hijacked into a globe-trotting heist led by a new crew they never saw coming: The Bad Girls.”

1. Anaconda (2025)

Play video

Official Synopsis: “THIS IS NOT A REBOOT. It is an entirely original comedy, inspired by the cinematic ‘classic’ Anaconda, that features Doug (Jack Black) and Griff (Paul Rudd), who have been best friends since they were kids and always dreamed of remaking their all-time favorite movie. When a midlife crisis pushes them to finally go for it, they head deep into the Amazon to start filming. But things get real when an actual giant anaconda appears, turning their comically chaotic movie set into a deadly situation. The movie they’re dying to make? It might just get them killed…”