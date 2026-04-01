Why Michael Jackson’s Daughter Paris Is Currently Battling With His Estate

Paris Jackson is not happy about the upcoming biopic about her late father, King of Pop Michael Jackson. She’s now at war with MJ’s estate.

TMZ reports she has an issue with the two executors running MJ’s estate and trashed some of the production decisions behind the movie. However, a lawyer for the estate says Paris’ claims are “without merit.”

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Paris, who has her own singing and acting career, has been fighting with John Branca and John McClain who have been managing MJ’s estate since his death in 2009, over financial matters. Paris has spoken out about the film in the past, and she has ongoing gripes.

She claims Branca used his position as producer to cast A-list actor Miles Teller to play himself, but has questions about the decision, saying it’s “unclear how this peculiar and presumably costly casting decision will result in commensurate box office receipts.” She also says Branca’s lack of experience producing’ films “may be the root of reports that the estate has had to fund tens of millions of dollars in reshoots after the terms of a well-known settlement agreement prevented the production from using substantial amounts of footage already shot.”

Paris’ main concern is a result of what she calls a “botched production on a” 3.5-hour biopic “which the estate has reportedly invested at least some, if not all of the $150 million budget, is troubling, to say the least.” She accuses the estate of investing in risky projects, noting the executors paid $7.9 million in compensation in 2021 alone, and have received in total over $148 million dollars from the estate since MJ’s death in 2009 through 2021.

Michael will be released on April 24, 2026. The film is directed by Antoine Fuqua and stars MJ’s nephew, Jaafar Jackson, in the title role