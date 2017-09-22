New ‘Stranger Things’ Poster Honors ‘The Goonies’

From films like Adventures in Babysitting to The Lost Boys to E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, cinema in the ’80s captured the spirit of adventure as a kid in genuine ways that other cynical films have failed to recreate since. In honor of one of those defining adventures films, Stranger Things has recreated the poster for The Goonies to prepare viewers for Season 2.

The first season of the series began with the young Will Byers disappearing while attempting to bike home after a late night playing a role-playing game with his friends. Authorities are dumbfounded as to what could have happened to the boy, but his friends refuse to give up. Along the way, the boys encounter a mysterious girl with a shaved head who seemingly possesses other-worldly abilities, who also demonstrates a fear of adults.

Stranger Things managed to capture not only the sense of adventure of those action films from the ’80s, but also the heart, humor and tone.

In The Goonies, a group of friends’ homes are threatened to be demolished if they can’t pay the construction company enough money, leading them to pursue a legendary cove full of gold. While exploring, the group comes across booby traps, dastardly villains and even a “monster.”

Previously, Stranger Things posters have been released that were tributes to Jaws, The Evil Dead, Firestarter, A Nightmare on Elm Street, The Running Man and Alien.

“We’re big movie nerds — that’s what we wanted to do,” said Matt Duffer, describing the influences of the show he created with his brother Ross.

“We started to get into television as it became more cinematic,” he added, Variety reports.

The brothers shared that they asked themselves, “what would be the ultimate long movie — Spielberg directing a big, fat Stephen King book. That was the dream, that was the ambition,” Ross said.

The second season of Stranger Things comes to Netflix on October 27.

