'The Crow' Remake Gets 2024 Release Date

IT actor Bill Skarsgård is starring in a remake of The Crow, and the film now has a 2024 release date. Bloody Disgusting reports that the new movie will open in theaters on June 7, 2024. Skarsgård portrays The Crow/Eric Draven, a role originated by the late Brandon Lee who died during a tragic prop gun shooting while filming the iconic 1994 movie.

In addition to Skarsgård, The Crow remake also stars singer/actress FKA Twigs (Honey Boy), Danny Huston (30 Days of Night), Laura Birn (Foundation), Sami Bouajila (A Son), and Jordan Bolger (The Woman King). The movie is directed by Rupert Sanders (Snow White and the Huntsman, Ghost in the Shell), from a script by Zach Baylin (King Richard) and Will Schneider. The original film is based on a graphic novel by James O'Barr.

A synopsis of the new film reads: "Soulmates Eric Draven (Skarsgård) and Shelly Webster (FKA Twigs) are brutally murdered when the demons of her dark past catch up with them. Given the chance to save his true love by sacrificing himself, Eric sets out to seek merciless revenge on their killers, traversing the worlds of the living and the dead to put the wrong things right."

"We appreciate what The Crow character and original movie mean to legions of fans and believe this new film will offer audiences an authentic and visceral reinterpretation of its emotional power and mythology," said Lionsgate's Executive VP Acquisitions and Co-Productions, Charlotte Koh. "To work with a creative team led by Rupert's unparalleled visual style and storytelling and with a producing team who have made some of the most popular and impactful films of the last several decades is a true privilege."

"The original film left an indelible mark on our culture that lives on," added the producers. "We are thrilled to bring a new adaptation for today's audiences that respects this legacy. Rupert has masterfully brought new dimensions to create a contemporary universe for this timeless saga of undying love, and we can't wait to share this vision with film audiences."