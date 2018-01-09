Deleted Scene From ‘The Breakfast Club’ Surfaces After 30 Years

The Breakfast Club is one of the most quintessential ’80s movies, and now over 30 years after its debut a new edition of the film has been released that includes never-before-seen footage.

In one of the recently unearthed deleted scenes, Molly Ringwald‘s Claire and Ally Sheedy‘s Allison are taking a bathroom break together.

Allison sets down a bag of chips and begins to wash her hands. Claire looks on in disgust and blurts out, “Oh, this is so sad. You’re washing your hands but you’ll eat food inches away from a live toilet?”

Allison just stares at her and says nothing.

“I’m sorry. I don’t wanna depress you. Really. I was just reacting to something I consider a little out of the ordinary,” Claire then says. “If you’d like to talk I think I could probably handle it.”

Allison continues to stare, then drops a chip into the sink as she’s wrapping up. In an effort to gross out Claire more, Allison this retrieves the chip from the sink and eats it before walking out.

Claire flashes a disgusted look and says, “This is not correct,” as the scene ends.

Sheedy made headlines earlier this week when she took to Twitter to publicly criticize James Franco as he took the stage to accept his Golden Globe award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy Golden Globe award for his performance in The Disaster Artist.

“Why is a man hosting? Why is James Franco allowed in? Said too much. Nite love ya,” Sheedy wrote in a cryptic tweet.

She came back later and added, “Ok wait. Bye. Christian Slater and James Franco at a table on [Golden Globes],” and included the hashtag for the “Me Too” movement.

Finally, once Franco was revealed as the winner in his category, Sheedy fired off, “James Franco just won. Please never ever ask me why I left the film/tv business.”

It’s unclear if she meant by her comments that he had been inappropriate with her personally, or if she was just echoing other accusations against him, but Sheedy and Franco did once work together when he directed her in the off-Broadway production The Long Shrift, back in 2014.

Additionally, while they they both came to stardom during the mid-late ’80s, it does not appear that Sheedy and Slater have ever worked on a project together.

She has since deleted her tweets and reportedly has not responded to an inquiry for comment, according to E! News, and nether Franco nor Slater appear to have responded to her comments.