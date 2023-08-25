'The Boogeyman' Cast and Crew Discuss Monster Legend in New Featurette (Exclusive Clip)

The Boogeyman can mean different things to people across the world. That is something the cast and crew of the new Boogeyman horror movie are discussing about the mysterious monster in a featurette from the film's upcoming digital and Blu-Ray/DVD. "This monster is such a universal terror that in every country and every place on this earth, everyone has their version of the boogeyman," says co-writer Bryan Woods, in an exclusive clip seen below.

"Boogeyman is all the things we don't want to speak about and all the things we don't want to acknowledge," adds, the film's director, Rob Savage." Actress Sophie Thatcher — who plays Sadie Harper — notes that "The Boogeyman preys on the vulnerable," while her on-screen sister, Vivien Lyra Blair, says, "The Boogeyman really tries to find the scariest things to a person and just using that to turn himself into something that can really, really scare someone." The pair's movie dad, actor Chris Messina, offers, "The Boogeyman represents all of our fears and what's in the dark for all of us, what's coming, the unknown." Finally, David Dastmalchian, adds, "It's the thing that stalks and haunts us throughout our entire lives."

Previously, Savage sat down with Collider to discuss the film — which is adapted from one of Stephen King's short stories — and the filmmaker shared his thoughts on "crafting a good jump scare" which he says "is about understanding what the audience is expecting from you." Savage added, "So, putting the audience in a situation where they feel like they know the roadmap of how you're gonna get there."

Savage continued, "The bad version would be somebody opening a mirror cupboard and then closing it and someone's behind them. It's amazing how much of an understanding audiences have of the language of horror. If you pan the camera away and then you pan it back, they're gonna expect someone to be there."

Lastly, he said, "Playing with a familiar rhythm and then playing the offbeat, going a bit too early or going a bit too late, or playing a scene in the daytime where the code of conduct says I'm safe in the daytime when these characters are sitting having a cup of tea and then suddenly there's a red demon behind [them], things like that. James Wan is amazing at doing this." The Boogeyman arrives on Digital August 29 and Blu-ray and DVD October 10.