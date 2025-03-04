The $200K Oscars Gift Bag Has Been Revealed

In addition to the fame and prestige an Academy Award nod brings, nominees also took home a luxurious swag bag worth six figures, win or lose.

Los Angeles-based marketing company Distinctive Assets put together the “Everybody Wins” gift bag for top 2025 Oscar nominees, which according to documents reviewed by CNBC, is valued at almost $200,000.

Included in the gift bag were a four-night stay at a resort in the Maldives worth $23,000, a $5,200 stay at a Barcelona hotel, and a $25,000 VIP Family History Experience from AncestryDNA, which enlists a genealogist to build the nominee’s family tree.

Also included in the aftermath of the deadly Los Angeles fires was a one-year membership to Bright Harbor personalized disaster recovery support, as well as 10 memberships to give to friends and family. There was also $50,000 worth of project management services from LA-based Maison Construction, a transferrable gift that the nominees could pass along to a friend, family member, or neighbor, Distinctive Assets founder Lash Fary told CNBC.

Also included in the bag were a number of cannabis products such as pre-rolls and THC-infused drinks worth $665, a $240 John Boos cutting board, $305 worth of skincare products from Swiss brand INSTYTUTUM, Luxury pocket squares from Daniel Ashley co. valued at $1,570, and a collection of film-inspired merch from Alamo Drafthouse Cinema valued at $400. Nominees also received an invitation to a $3,500 virtual wellness retreat from 3d Wellness Retreats, offering courses “to help you rediscover your true self and find the passion and joy you deserve.”

“My goal when I’m building this bag,” Fary told CNBC in an interview published Feb. 28, “is that I go, ‘There’s some cool s—t here that I would love to get if I were a celebrity.” He continued that while celebrities get many gift bags, especially during awards season, “I don’t think you’re ever too rich or famous to get past that. Especially when it’s so much fun stuff.”

The luxurious gift bag was given to the nominees in the four acting categories as well as to the directing nominees and host Conan O’Brien. Fary told CNBC that not everyone accepts a gift bag, revealing that Poor Things director Yorgos Lanthimos turned his down in 2024 “because he was heading out of town,” but that he transferred his swag bag to Barbie director Greta Gerwig, “who happily accepted it.”