Oscars 2020: What’s Inside the $215,000 Gift Bag for Nominees

Each year, the Oscar nominees receive a special, famously extravagant gift bag. This year, marketing company Distinctive Assets’ astonishing gift bag is worth an estimated $215,000 and includes trips, CBD goods, beauty products, tickets to a wellness retreat in Malibu and even a vape pen. So if you see Laura Dern enjoying a cruise on a yacht on Instagram, you know where she got the tickets.
This is Distinctive Assets’ 18th year providing the “Everybody Wins” gift bag, reports USA Today. However, the name is a misnomer, as only the acting and directing nominees get one — sorry, The Avengers: Endgame visual effects team. Just because you got an Oscar nomination, does not mean you are eligible for a gift bag filled with tickets to a night in a Spanish lighthouse.
The swag bags are not authorized by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, the body that presents the Oscars every year. Back in February 2016, just before the Oscars that year, the Academy sued Distinctive Assets’ Lash Fary over trademark infringement and dilution and false advertising for making it appear as though the Oscars did endorse the gift bags in 2016. That year’s gifts included bizarre items like sex toys, a “vampire breast lift” and a marijuana vaporizer.
“Distinctive Assets’ continued use of the Academy’s trademarks not only infringes the Academy’s trademarks, but it is also likely to dilute the distinctiveness of the Academy’s famous trademarks and tarnish their goodwill,” the lawsuit read, USA Today reported at the time. The Academy cited media articles and social media posts that focused on the bizarre items and associated the gift bags with the Oscars.
This year’s bag includes nothing as salacious as a “vampire beast lift.” Instead, celebrities will receive products like vape pens, a one year membership to LiveItUp, a Johanna Howard Home alpaca throw, books, expensive drinks, makeup, tickets to cruises and personal training sessions. Companies pay a minimum of $4,000 to be included.
The stars receiving the bags this year are Antonio Banderas, Leonardo DiCaprio, Adam Driver, Joaquin Phoenix, Jonathan Pryce, Cynthia Erivo, Saoirse Ronan, Charlize Theron, Scarlett Johansson, Renee Zellweger, Tom Hanks, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, Anthony Hopkins, Brad Pitt, Dern, Kathy Bates, Florence Pugh, Margot Robbie, Todd Phillips, Bong Joon-ho, Sam Mendes, Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino. It’s not clear if Johansson will receive two since she is a double acting nominee.
Below is the full list of items in this year, via ABC News.
- Soma smart-fit bra
- Coda Signature chocolate
- Officina Bernardi mood bracelet
- ProLon meal program
- 12-day cruise with Scenic Luxury Cruises and Tours
- A. Junod Absinthe
- Personal training sessions with celebrity trainer Alexis Seletzky
- Stained glass portrait from John Thoman
- Blisslights Sky Lite Galaxy Projector
- Blush and Whimsy necklace
- Carson’s Garage novel
- CBD Barkeep simple syrup
- Celine Victor Luxury Eyelashes
- Charabanc luxury car fragrance
- Cinema on Paper movie posters
- Clinic Pour Vous cosmetic and wellness service
- Closys Oral Care
- Curlee Girlee book series
- Two tickers to Daybreaker
- One year membership of Drawing Down the Moon matchmaking service
- Up to $25,000 of treatments from Dr. Konstantin Vasyukevich
- Essence One sleeping essentials set
- Exploding Kittens game
- Faro Punta Cumplida stay
- Fast Bar premium nut bar
- Flora Farms dinner for two
- Auberge Resorts two night stay
- Baja Baby six-month supply
- Eclectic Array shopping experience
- Forte Medical urine collection system
- Full body rejuvenation with Dr. Rocio Salas Whalen
- Golden Door spa certificate
- Happiest Tee t-shirts
- HFactor Hydrogen Infused Water
- Hollowtips Vape Pen
- Hotsy Totsy Haus bath bomb
- Instytutum facial products
- Phone conversation with life coach Jessica McGregor Johnson
- Johanna Howard Home alpaca throw
- One year membership to LiveItUp
- Millianna earrings
- Mad Mac Macarons
- MOOD Revival natural soy candle
- My Flight Pack by ERW hydration product
- Muse personal meditation headband
- Nutrition for Longevity meal kit
- Old Spice Ultra Smooth
- VIP Day of Wellness at Origin Stretch and Spa
- One-year supply of Oxygenation Foundation
- Pepperidge Farm Dark Chocolate Milano
- PETA x DIFF Charitable Eyewear x Veestro sunglasses
- Pharmazam medication management
- Pillow Pops color-coordinated pillows
- Próspero Tequila Blanco
- Purusha Botanicals Skincare Ritual
- Custom security door from Remo Security Doors
- Reian Williams Fine Art
- Rita Hazan Shine Balm
- Respect Your Universe gym gear
- Serucell Serum with KFS Cellular Protein Complex
- SHEbd Broad Spectrum Hemp Balm
- Soul Shropshire candle
- Still Standing unisex foot spray
- TAPS for Hope Afghan collection
- TempSure Envi treatment to reduce facial lines and wrinkles
- The Beauty Book for Brain Cancer
- The right to Shower cleansers
- 3d Wellness Retreat in Malibu, California
- Tru Niagen vitamins
- Trust Me Vodka
- Violet one daily pill for monthly breast pain relief
- Five-night stay at the Waikiki Beachcomber by Outrigger
- YOOBTAPE by Yen the Label
The Oscars air Sunday, Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
