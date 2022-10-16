Intense New Horror Movie Allegedly Causing Audience to Faint and Throw Up

It has been a bit of a lull for murderous clowns at the movies in recent years since It: Chapter 2 landed in theaters, but a sequel to a beloved indie slasher film is making theatrical waves, in both good and bad ways.

Terrifier 2 was a top 10 success at the box office, taking in around $1 million on a budget that is less than $250,000, according to Entertainment Weekly. The film, from the mind of writer-director Damien Leone, is delighting most viewers in theaters. But there are reportedly some that are not handling the gore in the best fashion.

According to users on social media, Terrifier 2 is forcing audiences to dial paramedics, rush to the bathroom, or just do their best to make it out of the theater. Folks have hit social media with reports that friends had "passed out" and some people were "puking hard & loud in the bathroom."

While this should delight Leone and the creative forces behind the film, the director also wants people to be safe while enjoying the movie. "Listen, I would have loved to have a couple of walk-outs, I think that's sort of a badge of honor because it is an intense movie," Leone said. "I don't want people fainting, getting hurt during the movie. But it's surreal. Here's the thing, it's called Terrifier 2, you should probably see Terrifier 1 before you jump into this one. If you see Terrifier 1, you'd know what you're getting into.

"There is a now-notorious murder scene, a hacksaw scene, in Part I that everyone walks away talking about. We tried to rival that scene [in the new film] because the really supportive fan base that we've had this entire time, that has really started to put Art on a pedestal," he continued. "I mean, those are the things that they really want. I think this movie is more accessible, but we're essentially still making these movies for them, and if other people want to come on board, the more the merrier."

#Terrifier2 my friend passed out and the theater called an ambulance. Highly recommended pic.twitter.com/DTrWjpeMO4 — Andrew Liming (@ratshitbastard) October 10, 2022

He is not wrong. See Terrifier if you plan on seeing Terrifier 2. They are actually sequels, even if that is a loose term in the realm of slasher films. The original film was released in 2016, with David Howard Thornton as Art the Killer Clown. He's a quiet menace with a thirst for blood, with Thornton winning the role immediately after showing up for his audition.

"When I held the auditions he was only the sixth person who came in and as soon as I saw him I basically shut it down after that," Leone says of Thornton. "He has this amazing, almost silent film-like quality to his acting, and he's influenced by Mr. Bean and the Marx Brothers. When I saw him do his performance, I said, wow, this will really allow me to turn Art the Clown into a real clown."

You can also catch Thornton as The Grinch-parody lead in the slasher The Mean One. Terrifier is available for rent on your favorite platforms, while it is streaming for free, with some ads, on Roku Channel, Vudu, Tubi, and more. Terrifier 2 is currently in theaters but will begin streaming on Nov. 2, 2022.