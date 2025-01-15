‘Ten Commandments’ and ‘Blues Brothers’ Actress Dies in LA Wildfires: Dalyce Curry’s Family Confirms Her Passing

Dalyce Curry, an actress affectionately known as “Momma D” by her loved ones and who appeared as an extra in films like The Ten Commandments, Blues Brothers, and Lady Sings the Blues has died. The remains of the 95-year-old grandmother, who was initially unaccounted for, were discovered at her destroyed home in Altadena, California after the devastating Eaton Fire, ABC7 reports.

Dalyce Kelley, her granddaughter and part-time caregiver, dropped her off at the home at home around midnight the day after the fires began in L.A. County California. Momma Dee has reportedly been tired after spending a full day in the hospital and did not believe the fire would turn into the devastating destruction that it grew to be.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kelley woke up to a text alert that power had gone out at her grandmother’s house and she rushed to the smoke-filled Altadena area. “I’m sorry your grandmother’s property is gone. It totally burned down,” an officer said when she reached a barricade. He suggested Kelley check the Pasadena Civic Center where displaced residents were being sent. She was not there.

Friday of that week, Kelley was escorted by a member of the national guard to her home. “It was total devastation,” Kelley said. “Everything was gone except her blue Cadillac.”

As for why she lived alone, family members say she was not handicapped. “She was very active, you would not think she was 95,” granddaughter Loree Beamer-Wilkinson said. The family previously expressed doubt that they’d find her alive.

While hoping for answers on Momma D’s whereabouts, neighbors also tried helping. Altadena is a community of neighbors who all know each other. Her granddaughter said that it seemed like someone would get her grandmother out of the home, “if I was absent and if there was an evacuation order that came into play.”

But upon waking up the day after the fires broke out, she saw that someone had texted the neighborhood chain asking if anybody got Didi — a nickname for her grandmother, and panic set in.