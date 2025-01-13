Ricki Lake Says Medium Tyler Henry Predicted Her House Fire Months Before L.A. Wildfires

Popular Hollywood Medium Tyler Henry warned that destruction was headed to Southern California. In the week since the L.A. fires have destroyed thousands of structures and acres, former talk show host Ricki Lake posted a throwback clip of Henry predicting a massive fire was near. “The great @tylerhenrymedium called it,” she captioned the post. “Less than three months ago, on Oct 15th, 2024 Ross and I were on Tyler’s show and guys, he SAW the fire.”

In the video clip, Henry reveals what’s to come. “There might end up being a coincidence, where not only do we lose something,” the medium said, “and I don’t think I can articulate this without it sounding concerning,” adding that the event “may have already happened” and caused “a loss of material objects from both fire and water.” He said: “We’re gonna end up finding there’s a story where there was a house fire or something along those lines — a fire risk … There’s something about watching water seepage into places it shouldn’t and damaging things.”

Lake is amongst hundreds who’ve lost everything in the rampage. The wildfires are the worst in recent history, with the death toll currently at 24.

Lake took to Instagram to reveal her Malibu home burned to the ground with everything in it. “It’s all gone,” she wrote on Instagram. “Ross and I lost our dream home. This description ‘dream home’ doesn’t suffice. It was our heaven on earth. The place where we planned to grow old together,” Lake continued. “We never took our heavenly spot on the bluff overlooking our beloved Malibu for granted, not even for one second. I shared our sunset views almost daily with all of you. This loss is immeasurable. It’s the spot where we got married 3 years ago. I grieve along with all of those suffering during this apocalyptic event.”