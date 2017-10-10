Sylvester Stallone to Direct ‘Creed 2’

Sylvester Stallone will officially direct Creed 2.

The director broke the news on Instagram Monday night. He also revealed he’d be producing and that Michael B. Jordan will reprise his role as Adonis “Donnie” Johnson Creed, the son of Apollo Creed.

“Looking forward to directing and producing the incredibly talented Michael B Jordan in Creed 2 next year,” Stallone wrote. “One more round!”

Stallone also wrote the script for the film and will presumably reprise his role as Rocky Balboa. It’s set to begin production in 2018.

Ryan Coogler directed the original film, and has since moved on to direct the Marvel film Black Panther.

See Stallone’s social media announcement below.

