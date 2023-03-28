'Succession' Fan-Favorite Joins 'Deadpool 3'

One-half of the Disgusting Brothers has a new job. Succession star Matthew Macfadyen will star in Deadpool 3, alongside Ryan Reynolds as the Merc with a Mouth. This is the first Deadpool movie produced by Marvel Studios following Disney's acquisition of 21st Century Fox.

Macfayden's role is unknown at this point, reports Deadline. He joins a cast that also includes Emma Corrin (The Crown) as the villain. Hugh Jackman will reprise his X-Men franchise role as Wolverine for the first time since 2017's Logan.

Deadpool 3 will be directed by Shawn Levy, who worked with Reynolds on Free Guy and The Adam Project. Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese returned to work on the script, following Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin's work on a previous draft. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, Reynolds, and Levy are producing.

The first Deadpool film, directed by Tim Miller, was a surprise R-rated smash hit for Fox in 2016. The studio quickly commissioned a sequel, the David Leith-directed Deadpool 2, which was also a big hit in 2018. Fox held the character's film rights since he was a member of the X-Men character roster. After Disney acquired Fox in 2019, the rights transferred to the studio, meaning Deadpool and the other X-Men can be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe now. Deadpool 3 is scheduled to hit theaters on Nov. 8, 2024, as part of the MCU's Phase Six.

The plot for Deadpool 3 remains unknown, but there has been plenty of speculation and rumors online. Owen Wilson, who played Time Variance Authority Agent Mobius in Disney+'s Loki series, is reportedly involved. Tara Strong, who voiced Miss Minutes in Loki, later said at a convention that she hadn't heard anything about her character in connection with the new movie.

Macfayden is best known today for his scene-stealing performance as Shiv Roy's husband Tom on Succession. The role has earned Macfayden an Emmy, two BAFTA Awards, and a Screen Actors Guild Award. Succession's fourth and final season debuted on HBO Sunday.

Outside of Succession, Macfayden played Mr. Darcy in Joe Wright's 2005 adaptation of Pride & Prejudice. The English actor's other film credits include Death at a Funeral, Frost/Nixon, Anna Karenina, and The Current War. He also starred on television in Howards End, The Pillars of the Earth, Ripper Street, and Spooks. Macfayden previously worked with Disney on The Nutcracker and the Four Realms in 2018.