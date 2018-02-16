‘IT’ Teaser Revealed Ahead of Official Trailer

UPDATE: Click HERE to WATCH the New IT Trailer!

A new trailer for IT is on the way, and it’s coming sooner than you might’ve thought.

The official Twitter account for the upcoming Stephen King adaptation tweeted out a short video on Tuesday afternoon, teasing more scares for fans in the very near future.

After showing the Losers’ Club watching the terrifying photos pass by their projector, the video revealed that the new full-length trailer will be hitting the Internet this week. The new IT trailer is coming this Thursday.

The hype around IT has been building steadily since the first trailer debuted. Warner Bros. screened a couple of scenes of the film in front of an audience at San Diego Comic-Con and the reaction was extremely positive.

Be on the lookout for the new trailer this Thursday!

The cast of IT includes: Bill Skarsgård, Javier Botet, Jaeden Lieberher, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard, Jack Dylan Grazer, Chosen Jacobs, Wyatt Oleff, Nicholas Hamilton, Owen Teague and Logan Thompson.

The adapted screenplay was penned by Chase Palmer, Cary Fukunaga, and Gary Dauberman. The producers on the film include Dan Lin, Roy Lee, Seth Grahame-Smith, David Katzenberg and Barbara Muschietti, with Marty P. Ewing, Doug Davison and Jon Silk serving as executive producers.

Be sure to check out IT when the movie hits theaters on September 8, 2017.

