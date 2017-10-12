Stephen King’s ‘The Talisman’ Scores Screenwriter

This year might have been one of the biggest for fans of Stephen King, but fear not, there are plenty more adaptations of the author’s works on the way, with Variety reporting that an adaptation of his novel The Talisman will be written by filmmaker Josh Boone.

Per the site, the story “follows a boy, who in order to save his mother from certain death, enters a parallel world known as the Territories in search of a powerful talisman.”

Boone, who directed The Fault in Our Stars and New Mutants, is no stranger to King adaptations, having previously been attached to write and direct a feature-length adaptation of The Stand. When that project fell through, King collaborated with Boone to develop an adaptation of his novel Revival. That project is still currently being developed.

The adaptation of The Talisman was originally slated to become a TV series, with Amblin Entertainment opting to instead adapt it into a film.

This is only the latest bit of good news for King fans this week, following the announcement that the TV series Mr. Mercedes was picked up for a second season. The series, based on a trilogy of books, has explored the first installment and the second season aims to adapt the events of the second novel, Finders Keepers.

Executive producer of the series David E. Kelley recently revealed to The Hollywood Reporter the strategy of making subsequent seasons.

“The master plan, which of course is always subject to change, is each book would represent a whole season, and Mr. Mercedes is the first season,” Kelley explained. “Then we’ll turn to season two and the second book, but we haven’t congregated as a writing group yet and begun to kick around stories for year two, so it’s premature to say anything beyond that. But the concept, in success, is we would do each book as an entire season of 10 episodes.”

Another exciting development in the Stephen King world was the debut of the first trailer for Castle Rock, a Hulu series that explores the town that’s the epicenter of many of King’s stories.

