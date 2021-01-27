'Spencer' Star Kristen Stewart Shares Uncanny Resemblance to Princess Diana in First Look

✖

Fans got their first glimpse at Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana on Wednesday. Stewart will play the role in the upcoming movie Spencer, and producers released their first teaser image, showing Stewart in a red coat, black hat and a black veil. Many fans were floored by the resemblance.

Production company NEON released the picture of Stewart in character on Wednesday morning, instantly making waves on Twitter. According to a report by Variety, Spencer is slated for release in the fall of 2021, coming just before the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana's death in the summer of 2022. The movie is written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight and directed by Pablo Larrain, and filming is just now getting underway. It is filming in Germany and the U.K.



Kristen Stewart is Diana, Princess of Wales, in Pablo Larraín’s SPENCER. pic.twitter.com/ldpNLOGhOt — NEON (@neonrated) January 27, 2021

This story is developing.