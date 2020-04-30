Kristen Stewart Shows off Vibrant New Hair Color

Kristen Stewart is one of the latest to dye her hair a bright color for spring, but the actress actually made her hair change shortly before quarantine began. Stewart's fans were alerted to her new look thanks to hair stylist CJ Romero's Instagram account, which has shared multiple photos of Stewart sporting bright orange hair.

"Who said you can’t be cute in quarantine?" Romero captioned a photo of himself with Stewart, who was taking the selfie, and Emma Roberts, who stood next to Stewart with her tongue out, Romero beside them. "Hair cut on [Emma Roberts] and cut and color on Kristen!" A second photo, also snapped by Stewart, showed her and Roberts playfully fighting as Stewart held the camera over a balcony and Romero stood in the background. Roberts' blonde hair hung to her shoulders in the snaps while Kristen's short bleached blonde 'do had been dyed orange, her dark roots still showing at the base of her hair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cj Romero (@cjromero) on Mar 29, 2020 at 11:13am PDT

Romero explained the process he used to color Stewart's hair in a subsequent post, sharing a photo of the Charlie's Angels star at an orange pool table as well as photos and videos of the salon process. "What’s your flavor of the week?? Ours is Cosmic Rust (that’s what I’m calling it anyways)," Romero wrote. "I used Bright Copper and a couple drops of Autumn Red by [Maria Nila Stockholm] I also added [In Common] Cashmere Fusion (Restorative Treatment) to give my girls hair a little extra love and moisture! We left the mixture on for 30 minutes giving Kristen a 2 for 1 *color and treatment* hence the name... Cosmic Rust."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cj Romero (@cjromero) on Mar 30, 2020 at 1:05pm PDT

During quarantine on April 9, Stewart celebrated her 30th birthday, and her girlfriend, Dylan Meyer, shared a rare personal photo of the two to mark the occasion. "It’s my absolute favorite persons birthday and I’m wishing everyone the volume of beautiful feeling I feel toward her," Meyer captioned the photo, which Stewart took as she sat next to Meyer, who had her arm around the actress and was smiling at something off-camera. "It’s a short ride on this earth, spend your time with someone that inspires you to be the best version of yourself and lights your s— on fire."