Why 'Space Jam 2' Might Get Spoiled Weeks Before Its Release

✖

Space Jam: A New Legacy is set to be released in theatres and HBO Max on July 16 and it stars NBA superstar LeBron James. However, fans might know the details of the upcoming film well before the release date. According to Screen Rant, DC Comics will publish and adaption of the film three weeks before the movie's release date. Ivan Cohen will write the comic alongside various artists, and it will give fans an inside look at what the film could be like considering there have been very few details revealed since it was announced a few years ago.

The comic is set to go on sale on June 29, and this won't be the only time NBA players have crossed over to the comic world. Charles Barkley took on Godzilla for a Nike commercial. And James has a history with comics, teaming up with Marvel for LeBron: King of the Rings after winning his first championship with the Miami Heat.

In October, it was reported that the plot of Space Jam: A New Legacy has leaked. The reported synopsis stated: "During a trip to the Warner Bros. studio, NBA Superstar LeBron James and his son accidentally get trapped within a world that contains all of Warner Bros.' stories and characters, under the control of a malfunctioning, all-powerful force named Al G (played by Don Cheadle). "With the help of Bugs Bunny, LeBron must navigate through a never-before-imagined world filled with iconic movie scenes and characters as they re-assemble the Looney Tunes to rescue his lost son. Now to get back home, Lebron and the Tunes have to unravel Al G's mysterious plan and win an epic basketball game against digital gamified super-versions of the NBA and WNBA's biggest stars as the entire world watches."

After that synopsis leaked, it was shot down as fake. Warner Bros. didn't issue a statement at the time, but James revealed what Space Jam means to him. "The Space Jam collaboration is so much more than just me and the Looney Tunes getting together and doing this movie," James said in 2018. "It's so much bigger. I'd just love for kids to understand how empowered they can feel and how empowered they can be if they don't just give up on their dreams." James stars in Space Jam: A New Legacy with Don Cheadle, Khris Davis, Sonequa Martin-Green, and Cedric Joe in live-action roles.