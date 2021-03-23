'Space Jam 2' First Looks Feature Major Change to 'Looney Tunes' Characters

✖

Space Jam: A New Legacy will finally be released this summer. While fans got a glimpse of what LeBron James looks like in the film, the real question is how the Looney Tunes characters will look? Warner Bros recently released photos for the Space Jam sequel, and they're in 3D. It's a much different look from the 1996 movie, which featured digital technology with 2D animation to go along with the live-action characters.

Fans will be able to see Space Jam: A New Legacy in theatres and HBO Max on July 16. However, DC Comics is releasing a comic of the film at the end of June, giving fans a glimpse of what they can expect. This month, James spoke to Entertainment Weekly about Space Jam: A New Legacy and said this is 15 years in the making.

(Photo: Warner Bros.)

"When it was brought to us 15 years ago, at that point in time, I didn't think I was ready to do anything of that magnitude," James said. "I wanted to continue to focus on my game, dedicate myself to the offseason, and give to the game as much as I could. I felt like I owed it to myself, to the game. When it was brought back, the timing was right for us, and we were able to dive into it. And now we're months away from the world actually seeing what we were able to create."

James also talked about the one thing that will stick with him when filming Space Jam: A New Legacy. "I think the first time I put on the uniform and the court was laid down," he said. "I don't remember if it was week two or three, but I had that wow moment, like, "Mama, I'm doing this. [I'm] really shooting Space Jam." It was definitely a proud moment just to be in a position where Warner Bros. and everyone would feel confident in my abilities to be part of Space Jam.

(Photo: Warner Bros.)

James stars alongside Don Cheadle, Sonequa Martin-Green, and Khris Davis. And like the 1996 film, Space Jam: A New Legacy will have its share of NBA players, including Klay Thompson, Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, Chris Paul, Draymond Green, and Kyle Kuzma. There will also be WNBA players in the movie, including Diana Taurasi, Nneka Ogwumike and Chiney Ogwumike.