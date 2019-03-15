‘The Sopranos’ Prequel Movie: James Gandolfini’s Son Michael Visits Iconic Booth From Series Finale

James Gandolfini’s son Michael took method acting to another level this week by visiting the iconic diner booth seen in the last shot of The Sopranos in Bloomfield, New Jersey Thursday.

Before he plays a younger version of his father’s character in the upcoming prequel movie, Michael, 19, stopped by Holsten’s and posed for a picture in the famous booth, which has a sign that reads, “This booth reserved for the Soprano Family” sign.

In the finale, Tony (Gandolfini), Carmela (Edie Falco) and Anthony Jr. (Robert Iler) sat in the booth while “Don’t Stop Believin’” played on the jukebox. The scene suddenly cut to black, and the show ended.

Holsten’s general manager Karl J. Schnider told NorthJersey.com that he was not at the restaurant at the time of Michael’s visit, but he did meet him around the time his father died in 2013.

“Even at that age he just looked so much like his dad,” Schnider said. “Nice guy, gentle giant.”

Michael’s visit came the same week Warner Bros. revealed the official title for The Sopranos prequel movie, The Many Saints of Newark. It was written by Sopranos creator David Chase with Lawrence Konner. It will be directed by Alan Taylor, with Michael playing a younger version of Tony Soprano.

The film will feature Alesandro Nivola (American Hustle) as a young Dickie Moltisanti, the father of Michael Imperioli’s character Christopher Moltisanti and a cousin of Carmela’s. The character was killed before the original series started, but was frequently mentioned throughout the series.

Other members of the cast include Ray Liotta, Billy Magnussen, Vera Farmiga, Jon Bernthal, John Magaro and Corey Stoll, reports Deadline.

The plot for the new film is unknown, but it is expected to include younger versions of various Sopranos characters weaved into the story. It is set during the Newark riots in the 1960s, when African Americans and Italian Americans clashed.

The Many Saints of Newark is scheduled for Sept. 25, 2020.

Gandolfini died suddenly at age 51 from a heart attack in Rome. He is survived by his son, who was with his father on the trip to Italy, and 6-year-old daughter Liliana Gandolfini.

In June, Michael shared a loving tribute to his father to mark Father’s Day and the fifth anniversary of his death.

“You truly were the funniest and one of the most loving Dad’s that’s ever set foot on this Earth,” Michael wrote on Instagram. “I want to celebrate you today, I wish I could give you the biggest bear hug in return for the million that you have me when I needed it. I love you Daddy, me and Mom are celebrating you today. I love you Dad and I miss you more and more everyday, but I love celebrating you on days like this! Good memories and a great life.”

Photo credit: Facebook/Holsten’s