'Sons of Anarchy' Star Theo Rossi to Star in New Sci-Fi Thriller

Sons of Anarchy actor Theo Rossi is now working on a new science-fiction thriller, Site. The movie co-stars Jake McLaughlin, Miki Ishikawa, and Arielle Kebbel. McLaughlin stars as a commercial real estate inspector who has nightmarish visions after he inspects an abandoned building.

Site is being directed by Jason Eric Perlman from his own script for Entelkey Media, Deadline reports. It is already in production in North Carolina. The story centers on Neil Bardo (McLaughlin) who wants his boss (Rossi) to give him extra shifts after his son is hurt. With his marriage to Elena (Kebbel) on the rocks, Neil visits an abandoned government facility where he sees horrific visions that impact his real life. Neil asks his ex-girlfriend, journalist Naomi (Ishikawa) for help in understanding the mystery. Kelly Hayes and Benjamin Cooke are producing with Entelkey's Yvonne Supangkat as executive producer.

"For all its mind-bending ambition, I believe Site is a film uniquely suited to our moment," Perlman told Deadline. "We've never experienced a greater awareness of our global interconnectedness, nor our collective crises-and Site really aims to look at the metaphysics of that collision. We couldn't be more gratified by attracting this caliber of cast!" Perlman previously wrote and directed the 2016 horror movie Threshold starring Trilby Glover.

Rossi is best known for playing Juan Carlos "Juice" Ortiz on FX's Sons of Anarchy and Hernan "Shades" Alvarez on Marvel's Luke Cage. He recently played Burt Cummings in Netflix's Army of the Dead and will next be seen in Emily the Criminal with Aubrey Plaza on Aug. 12.

Rossi also stars in Dear Zoe, co-starring Stranger Things' Sadie Sink. Freestyle Digital Media picked up the distribution of the film last week. The movie will hit theaters and on-demand on Nov. 4. Dear Zoe is based on Philip Beard's novel and was directed by Gren Wells. Grey's Anatomy's Jessica Capshaw also stars.

Sink plays Tess, whose family is struggling after the death of her little sister Zoe. Tess goes on a journey where she connects with her biological father Nick (Rossi) and a juvenile delinquent (Kweku Collins). Capshaw stars as Tess' mother, while Justin Bartha plays her stepfather. Marc Lhormer and Melissa Martin wrote the screenplay.

In February, Rossi signed on to make his directorial debut with Diamondback, which is inspired by a true story. It is set in 1963, where a young Marine robs three banks with his best friends and fellow Marines. A tenacious police officer tries to stop them. Michael Southworth wrote the script.