'Sons of Anarchy' Star Theo Rossi Lands His Next Big Movie Role

Sons of Anarchy star Theo Rossi has a new project on the horizon. On Monday, Deadline reported that Rossi would star alongside Aubrey Plaza in Emily the Criminal. The movie is an indie feature that will be written and directed by John Patton Ford.

Emily the Criminal follows a woman named Emily, played by Plaza, who finds herself in the midst of a tricky situation. Emily is described as a woman who is "down on her luck" and riddled with debt. As a result, she turns to a credit card scam that eventually pulls her into the dangerous world of crime in the Los Angeles area. Emily's descent into this scheme eventually leads to "deadly consequences."

Rossi has been cast as Youcef, who is a Middle Eastern immigrant with some big goals. He is also described as having a lot of hustle. It's unclear how Rossi's character will be involved in Emily's drama. The Sons of Anarchy alum isn't the only individual who has been cast in the indie film. Gina Gershon and Megalyn Echikunwoke will co-star in the movie. It was only announced on Wednesday that Plaza would be starring as Emily in this film. Deadline reported that she will star in the feature and serve as one of the producers.

Rossi most recently appeared in Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead, which was released on May 21 on Netflix. He starred alongside an all-star cast that also included Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Harwick, and Tig Notaro. The film involved a group of mercenaries who attempted to pull off a heist at a Las Vegas casino in the middle of a zombie outbreak. Army of the Dead had a lengthy journey to the screen. It first began development in 2007. But, due to being passed around from studio to studio, it wasn't able to find a home. Alas, it began production in the summer of 2019 and was finally released earlier this year.

Emily the Criminal won't be the only project that Rossi will be starring in. The actor is also set to appear in the Netflix original series True Story, which stars Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes. True Story will follow Hart's Kid, a fictional version of himself, as he goes out on a comedy tour with his older brother Carlton, played by Snipes. Rossi will portray Gene, a super fan of Kid's who attends every performance.