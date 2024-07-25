Christopher Reeve's Son Will Have Special Cameo in 'Superman' Reboot

Will Reeve, son of the iconic Superman actor Christopher Reeve, is set to make a brief appearance in James Gunn's forthcoming Superman film. The cameo represents a poignant full-circle moment, as Will's father donned the cape and tights in four blockbuster superhero films, including Richard Donner's groundbreaking 1978 Superman adaptation.

Will recently shared his thoughts on the experience with TMZ, marking his first public comments about his involvement in the highly anticipated reboot. "I know the folks making the film, and they've been so kind to me and my family, and I had a free day, so we made it [happen]," Reeve explained.

He added, "I don't know what I'm allowed to say. It was a really great experience; they were super friendly; it was quick, easy…I was actually more nervous doing that than I am whenever I'm on TV for my normal job because there was so many people around and I had to memorize one line, but still!"

In his professional life, Reeve is a correspondent for ABC News. Speculation suggests that his cameo in Superman may see him portray a television journalist, a role not far removed from his real-life occupation.

Gunn, the film's writer and director, recently wrapped up a six-week shooting schedule in Cleveland, where Reeve filmed his cameo. Gunn emphasized that production is ongoing, stating on social media, "we are not done shooting," and there's "still a couple weeks left," adding: "It's a long shoot…but we're getting close!!"

The upcoming Superman film, slated for release on July 11, 2025, by Warner Bros., represents a fresh start for the DC superhero universe under Gunn's creative direction. The director has expressed his vision for a more cohesive and meticulously planned narrative arc compared to previous superhero franchises.

"A lot of people think it's going to be Marvel 2.0, and definitely I learned a lot of stuff at Marvel. I think that we have a lot of differences," Gunn said in January. "We are telling a big, central story that is like Marvel, except for, I think that we're a lot more planned out than Marvel from the beginning because we've gotten a group of writers together to work that story out completely."

The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, with David Corenswet stepping into the role of Superman. Rachel Brosnahan will take on the part of Lois Lane, while Nicholas Hoult portrays the notorious Lex Luthor. The cast also includes María Gabriela de Faría, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, Sean Gunn, Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Isabel Merced, and Nathan Fillion in various roles.