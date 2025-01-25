‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Theo Rossi Lands Role in New Thriller Movie

Theo Rossi has landed a new role. According to Deadline, the Sons of Anarchy star has joined the cast of The Saviors. The comedic thriller “centers around a suburban couple whose life spirals out of control when they rent their garage to mysterious tenants.” Rossi joins Adam Scott and Danielle Deadwyler. Kevin Hamedani will direct the film, which he co-wrote with Travis Betz. Highway 10, Invention Studios, and Great Scott Production are producing The Saviors, which recently wrapped production in Los Angeles.

Although Rossi is best known as Justin Carlos “Juice” Ortiz on FX’s Sons of Anarchy from 2008 to 2014, he’s made quite a name for himself as of late. He can most recently be seen in the biographical drama Bosco and Netflix’s hit Christmas thriller Carry-On, both of which released last year. He also starred as Dr. Julian Rush on HBO’s The Penguin and will be starring in the upcoming drama film Come With Me, which will reunite him with Sons of Anarchy co-star Ron Perlman.

As of now, a release date for The Saviors has not been revealed, but since production did just recently wrap, it shouldn’t be long until more information is released. The wait will be worth it, though, since it has a pretty intriguing plot. It’s also likely that more cast announcements will be made later down the line. At the very least, it will be fun to see Rossi on-screen again, even though it hasn’t even been that long since his last project. As for what role he’s going to play, fans will just have to wait and see.

Even though Theo Rossi has been plenty busy since Sons of Anarchy, it’s never too late to go back to the series. There have been some memorable SOA moments involving Juice, and since he’s still reuniting with co-stars from time to time, whether for another project or just for fun, it’s nice to see that the show still means a lot to him. Since there are always reboots and revivals happening lately, you can’t help but think about a possible new Sons of Anarchy series, but it might just be a dream. At the very least, fans can always watch the series in full on Hulu. Plus, Rossi will be starring in The Saviors, coming soon.