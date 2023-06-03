'SNL' Stars' New Movie Hit With Disappointing Setback

Three of Saturday Night Live's breakout talents have a movie on the way, but that project was recently struck with a setback. SNL viewers will recognize the comedy trio Please Don't Destroy (Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy) from their series of pre-recorded sketches over the past two seasons. The trio, who mainly serve as SNL writers despite the on-camera appearances, have been a breakout act due to their fast-paced, outrageous and absurd sketches. They were set to capitalize on that success with a theatrical movie later in 2022, but it turns out, that film won't be theatrical after all.

Back on May 8, Variety reported that the untitled Please Don't Destroy movie had been pulled from Universal Studios' theatrical film calendar. Instead of being pushed to theaters around the U.S. on Aug. 18, it will instead bow on Peacock, Universal's streaming service, on Nov. 17. While it's great the movie is still being released, it won't get the advertising push studios typically give theatrical projects, meaning it's less likely to become known to much of the general public. Plus, there's plenty to be said by cinephiles about how movies should be seen on the big screen as much as possible.

It's worth noting for those unclear, the move to Peacock could have nothing to do with the movie's quality. Comedies have been a tough play in movie theaters in the past few years from a financial standpoint. Universal notably saw disappointing results from 2022's Bros, which only made back $14.8 million of its reported $22 million production budget (not counting marketing) in the theatrical window.

Not too much is known about the SNL personalities' film. It's said to follow a trio of guys who leave their normal lives in an attempt to go find a treasure hidden somewhere in the mountains. In addition to the trio starring in the project, they also wrote it. The additional cast includes Conan O'Brien, Bowen Yang and Meg Stalter. Paul Briganti is set as director. Judd Apatow is attached as a producer alongside Jimmy Miller.